Suffolk Bar Owner Facing Charges After NYS Liquor Authority Inspection
Cop Injured Trying To Restrain Naked Man Running Down Long Island Road, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Nassau County Police
Nassau County Police Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A police officer was injured while attempting to restrain a naked man who was running through the road.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the incident happened in Massapequa at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10.

Police said the man was known to officers from previous interactions. 

After removing the man safely from the roadway, the officer was injured while trying to restrain him, according to police.

Police said the officer suffered an injury to his right shoulder. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The man was also brought to a local hospital without further incident, said police.

