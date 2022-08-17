Construction Begins On $33M Affordable Housing Development In East Hampton

Dozens of energy-efficient apartments are being constructed on Long Island as part of a $33 million project to create more affordable housing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17, that construction is underway on Three Mile Harbor, a housing development of 50 apartments that will offer affordable family homes in the East Hampton Union Free School District.

"My administration remains steadfast in our commitment to creating affordable housing for all New Yorkers that is high-quality and sustainable," Hochul said. "Three Mile Harbor will create 50 new, energy-efficient homes and provide opportunities for working families in East Hampton and strengthen the community through much-needed housing."

The housing development is set to offer 10 one-bedroom apartments, 29 two-bedroom apartments, and 10 three-bedroom apartments throughout its five buildings. An additional one-bedroom apartment will be set aside for the development's superintendent.

A community building will also include a meeting space, kitchenette, broadband Wi-Fi hotspot available to all residents, laundry facilities, and a generator, officials said.

Hochul said five of the apartments will be adapted for those who have mobility impairments, and three will be equipped for people with hearing and/or visual impairments.

The apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income, and eight of the apartments will serve households at 30 percent of the AMI, state officials said.

Hochul said the apartments will use electric heat pump heating and hybrid electric hot water heaters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.