Commack Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency, Driving Off Dock In Bay Shore

A 39-year-old man died after he suffered a medical emergency on Long Island and drove his SUV off a dock.

The incident happened at the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore at about 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Robert Lancaster, of Commack, was driving a Nissan Rogue when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water, SCPD reported.

He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-852-6392.

