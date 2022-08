A driver was injured after crashing into the front of a Long Island fitness center.

The incident occurred in North Patchogue around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at the LA Fitness on Gateway Boulevard.

According to Suffolk County police, patrons were not injured, and the Brookhaven Town fire marshal and building inspector officers were notified of the crash.

The injuries to the driver were described as minor.

