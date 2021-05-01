Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burglary Suspect Nabbed After Woman Hears Glass Shattering At Long Island Home, Police Say

John Masone
John Masone Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A would-be burglar was busted after breaking a bedroom window from a second-floor balcony at a home on Long Island, police said.

A 40-year-old woman in Oceanside was alerted to glass breaking at her Rugby Road residence at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 while she was inside.

While investigating the incident, the woman left her home and saw John Masone, who has no listed address, standing next to a broken window on her balcony, at which point she called police.

According to investigators, upon arrival, Suffolk County Police officers found Masone yelling and carrying on, causing a disturbance. When they entered the home and went to the second floor to address Masone, they found him allegedly attempting to again enter the home.

Masone, age 52, was placed under arrest without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Police said that further investigation determined that Masone was also responsible for a recent commercial burglary at China King restaurant on Brower Avenue in Oceanside on Monday, April 26.

Masone was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, burglary, and attempted criminal trespass. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 30 at First District Court in Hempstead.

