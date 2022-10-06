Contact Us
Brentwood Man Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters From 2 Utility Vans In North Bellport

Nicole Valinote
Sawgrass Drive
Sawgrass Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he stole catalytic converters from two utility vans on Long Island.

Kevin Vasquez, of Brentwood, was arrested at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD reported that Vasquez stole catalytic converters from vans that were parked at B&R Mechanical, located at 16 Sawgrass Drive in North Bellport, sometime between Friday, Aug. 26, and Monday, Aug. 29.

He left the scene in a Nissan Sentra, authorities said. 

Police said Vasquez was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on a court appearance ticket, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.