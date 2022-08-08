Contact Us
Police & Fire

Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove, Police Say

The area the body was found. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps

Police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found in a Long Island cove after police received a 911 call.

The incident took place in Sag Harbor around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8.

According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, the caller reported a man floating on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove. 

Police responded to the area and found a man between the ages of 40 to 50, on the coastline, Ralph said.

The man, with a long beard, was wearing a black shirt and black swim shoes, Ralph said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to take the victim to the Medical Examiner’s Office, she added.

Southampton Town Police are attempting to identify the victim and anyone with information on the male victim to contact the Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

