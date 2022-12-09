Bayport Man In Stolen Vehicle Caught After Driving 122 MPH, Crashing: Police

A Long Island man is in trouble for not just driving a stolen vehicle, but also traveling at more than 120 mph in traffic during a fast-paced chase, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 a.m., police in Suffolk County saw a vehicle pass by their cruiser at 90 mph traveling east in Brookhaven on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and then attempted to pull it over, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle did not stop though and proceeded to accelerate to 122 mph while dangerously weaving through traffic on the highway. However, the chase soon ended when the vehicle tried to exit the highway and lost control, crashing into the woods on a service road, police said.

The driver, identified as Bayport resident Dion Moore, age 18, was found to be in possession of a 2019 Acura that had been reported as stolen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, as well as a stolen Chase Bank Visa debit card that belonged to the vehicle's owner according to authorities.

After the crash, Moore was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Bellport and was soon released to police for confinement, authorities said.

According to police, Moore is charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving.

Moore will be arraigned at First District Court on Friday, Dec. 9, police said.

"This driver was operating a stolen car in a very dangerous manner and luckily no other drivers were harmed in his apprehension. I am proud of my Deputy Sheriffs’ ongoing vigilance in protecting the residents of Suffolk County," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr.

