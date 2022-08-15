Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
Police & Fire

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Lester Franco
Lester Franco Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.

According to the report, Franco ran away through a nearby parking lot, and authorities ran after him and apprehended him.

Authorities reported finding more than 10 ounces of cocaine, plastic baggies, and a scale during a search of the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said Franco was charged with:

  • One count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance 
  • DWI – First offense
  • Two counts of second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia 
  • Miscellaneous vehicle and traffic charges

“This suspect was stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and the arrest turned into a foot pursuit and a dangerous struggle," Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "My Deputy Sheriffs never know what they will encounter when they make a traffic stop and I commend them for their bravery and diligence in bringing this man to justice and keeping Suffolk County safe.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.