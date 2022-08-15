Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.

According to the report, Franco ran away through a nearby parking lot, and authorities ran after him and apprehended him.

Authorities reported finding more than 10 ounces of cocaine, plastic baggies, and a scale during a search of the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said Franco was charged with:

One count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance

One count of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance

DWI – First offense

Two counts of second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

Miscellaneous vehicle and traffic charges

“This suspect was stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and the arrest turned into a foot pursuit and a dangerous struggle," Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "My Deputy Sheriffs never know what they will encounter when they make a traffic stop and I commend them for their bravery and diligence in bringing this man to justice and keeping Suffolk County safe.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.