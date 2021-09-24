Authorities Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Makeup From Suffolk County Store

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of stealing makeup products worth $348 from a Long Island store.

A woman stole the Fenty makeup products from a Sephora in Lake Grove at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the store is located at 313 Smith Haven Mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-220-TIPS.

