Breaking News: Gabby Petito Visitation In Suffolk County Open To Public
Police & Fire

Authorities Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Makeup From Suffolk County Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for a woman accused of stealing makeup products worth $348 from a Long Island store.

A woman stole the Fenty makeup products from a Sephora in Lake Grove at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the store is located at 313 Smith Haven Mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-220-TIPS.

