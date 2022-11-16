Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Gasoline In Brookhaven

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for stealing gasoline from a Long Island business.

A man driving a Ford Crown Victoria asked an employee of USA Gas, located at 2815 Montauk Highway in Brookhaven, to fill up his tank and then left without paying, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Ford was spray painted black and white and had a fake license plate that said “WALL STREET” obscured by a plate cover, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

