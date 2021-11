Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing groceries from a Stop & Shop on Long Island.

A man stole about $515 worth of groceries from the store, located at 1100 East Jericho Turnpike in Dix Hills, on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

