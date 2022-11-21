Authorities Search For Duo Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Commack Speedway

Contact Us
Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of using a stolen credit card at a Commack convenience store.
Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island convenience store.

Two men used a stolen credit card at Speedway in Commack at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 21.

The men fled the store, located at 5087 Jericho Turnpike, in a dark SUV, authorities said.

Shortly before the incident, the window of a parked vehicle in Greenlawn was broken and the credit card was stolen from the vehicle, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

