Authorities Investigating After 18 Suffolk County Bus Stop Shelters Damaged

Authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to bus stop shelters on Long Island.

In October, a suspect or suspects damaged 12 bus stop shelters along the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Nesconset Highway, between Gibbs Pond Road and Route 111, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Six other bus stop shelters were also damaged on Portion Road, between Nicolls Road and Ronkonkoma Avenue, Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities said the damage was reported to police on Friday, Oct. 29.

The damage is estimated to be about $8,000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

