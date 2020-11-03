Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of Man Found Dead At Long Island Residence

The area of Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt where the incident happened.
The area of Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Homicide detectives have arrested a Long Island man in connection with a stabbing death that happened late last month.

According to detectives, officers responded around 10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, to the 200 block of Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt for a disturbance. 

When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man, on the ground with puncture wounds, the Nassau County Police said.

The unidentified victim appeared to have been stabbed. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead by a staff physician.

On Monday, Nov. 2, detectives arrested Isiah Cust, 30, of Roosevelt, for the crime.

He has been charged with second-degree murder. Cust will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

