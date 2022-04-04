Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Man Arrested With Ghost Guns After Shooting Himself In Hand, Police Say
Police & Fire

Alert Issued In Suffolk For Father Who Failed To Pay $19K In Child Support

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Marvin A. Baires-Garrido? AKA Marvin Baires or Julio Rodriguez
Marvin A. Baires-Garrido? AKA Marvin Baires or Julio Rodriguez Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

Seen him?

Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert as they attempt to track down an alleged deadbeat dad who goes by many names and owes nearly $20,000 in back child support.

Marvin A. Baires-Garrido, also known as Marvin Baires or Julio Rodriguez, is wanted for a Suffolk County Family Court warrant of arrest for failure to pay child support, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Baires-Garrido has two listed birthdays, one in 1988 and one in 1989, according to investigators from the Sheriff's Office.

He has been wanted since September 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to pay approximately $19,000 in child support.

Baires-Garrido was described as being 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is last known to have ties to the Central Islip area.

Anyone with information regarding Baires-Garrido or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.