Alert Issued In Suffolk For Father Who Failed To Pay $19K In Child Support

Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert as they attempt to track down an alleged deadbeat dad who goes by many names and owes nearly $20,000 in back child support.

Marvin A. Baires-Garrido, also known as Marvin Baires or Julio Rodriguez, is wanted for a Suffolk County Family Court warrant of arrest for failure to pay child support, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Baires-Garrido has two listed birthdays, one in 1988 and one in 1989, according to investigators from the Sheriff's Office.

He has been wanted since September 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to pay approximately $19,000 in child support.

Baires-Garrido was described as being 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is last known to have ties to the Central Islip area.

Anyone with information regarding Baires-Garrido or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov.

