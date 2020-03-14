Alert Issued For Wanted Man Implicated In Heroin Distribution Ring On Long Island

A man implicated in a major heroin ring that was busted on Long Island nearly four years ago is wanted by Nassau County Police investigators.

In June 2016, seven people were arrested and charged for their roles in a heroin ring that spanned from Pittsburgh to Nassau County.

Among those is Anthony Greer, formerly of Pittsburgh, who was busted by investigators from the District Attorney’s office while in possession of two kilograms of heroin after a police dog smelled the drugs in his backpack.

Greer was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having four or more ounces of a narcotic drug. He was released on bond and later failed to report to court proceedings and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court.

Investigators described Greer as being approximately 5-foot-5 weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that anyone who recognizes Greer should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Greer's whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

