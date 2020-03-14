Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: New York Has First COVID-19 Death, Sees Surge In Number Of Cases, Hospitalizations
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Man Implicated In Heroin Distribution Ring On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Greer
Anthony Greer Photo Credit: NCPD

A man implicated in a major heroin ring that was busted on Long Island nearly four years ago is wanted by Nassau County Police investigators.

In June 2016, seven people were arrested and charged for their roles in a heroin ring that spanned from Pittsburgh to Nassau County.

Among those is Anthony Greer, formerly of Pittsburgh, who was busted by investigators from the District Attorney’s office while in possession of two kilograms of heroin after a police dog smelled the drugs in his backpack.

Greer was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having four or more ounces of a narcotic drug. He was released on bond and later failed to report to court proceedings and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court.

Investigators described Greer as being approximately 5-foot-5 weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that anyone who recognizes Greer should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Greer's whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.