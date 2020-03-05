Contact Us
Breaking News: First Long Island Coronavirus Case Confirmed
Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Timothy Gaines
Timothy Gaines Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Have you seen him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted Long Island man who was busted on a drug charge.

An alert has been issued for 24-year-old Roosevelt resident Timothy Gaines, who is wanted by the Nassau County Police Department after being arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gaines was released after his arrest and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Gaines was arrested in 2012 when he was 16 years old. He was involved in a menacing incident at the Midway Deli on Nassau Road in Roosevelt and busted with a plastic bag of marijuana when he attempted to flee police.

Investigators described Gaines as 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that anyone who spots Gaines should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Gaines' whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

