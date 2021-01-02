Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl

Zak Failla
Jewlyia Patterson
Jewlyia Patterson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

An alert has been issued for a missing Long Island teen.

Nassau County Police investigators are attempting to locate 14-year-old Jewlyia Patterson, who was reported missing at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 in West Hempstead, police said on Monday, Feb. 1.

Patterson was last seen at her Holly Place residence on Saturday after leaving on foot in an unknown direction.

Patterson was described as being approximately 5-foot-6 with a medium build. There was no description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance, and she did not take her cell phone when she left.

Detectives noted that Patterson suffers from a cognitive condition.

Anyone with information regarding Patterson’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347.

