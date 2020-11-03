Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Alisha Mingot has been missing since Friday, Oct. 30.
Alisha Mingot has been missing since Friday, Oct. 30. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Long Island girl who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 30. 

According to Nassau County Police, Alisha Mingot was seen leaving her home in Valley Stream at 8 p.m. that evening and was reported missing to police on Monday, Nov. 2. At the time, she was wearing black sweatpants and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Mingot stands at 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds, has medium-length curly black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information pertaining to her whereabouts are asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7138.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.