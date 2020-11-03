Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Long Island girl who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 30.

According to Nassau County Police, Alisha Mingot was seen leaving her home in Valley Stream at 8 p.m. that evening and was reported missing to police on Monday, Nov. 2. At the time, she was wearing black sweatpants and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Mingot stands at 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds, has medium-length curly black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information pertaining to her whereabouts are asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7138.

