Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Karen Cartagena was last seen leaving her Freeport residence on Monday, May 25 at 1 a.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Tuesday, May 26.

She is described as being 5-foot-1, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her destination and clothing description are unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous.

