Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Long Island Boy

Daily Voice
Melvin Suarez
Melvin Suarez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 13-year-old Long Island boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Melvin Suarez was last seen leaving his Hempstead residence on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

He is described as being 4-foot-10, 90 pounds with black, blond and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweatpants and blue and white sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

