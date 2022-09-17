Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Who Has Gone Missing In Riverhead

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The alert was issued around midday Saturday, Sept. 17 by the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Elizabeth Depascale is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and white sneakers.

She left the Little Flower Facility in RIverhead on Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, said police.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential

