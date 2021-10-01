Contact Us
60-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck By Driver On Long Island

Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere.
Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 60-year-old man has died from injuries sustained a month after he was struck by a car on Long Island, police announced.

Nassau County Police detectives said that a man, later identified as Woodmere resident Tobias Levkovich, was struck by a 2015 Toyota Camry while crossing Peninsula Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in Woodmere.

On Friday, Oct. 1, the department announced that he has died at a Long Island hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police noted that the driver, whose name has not been released, remained at the scene to assist with the investigation at the time of the crash, while Levkovich was transported to an area hospital, initially in stable condition before dying a month later.

