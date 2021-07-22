57-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 57-year-old on Long Island.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, in Hempstead, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the man riding the motorcycle was southbound on Baldwin Road when he was involved in a crash with a 2020 Kia that was turning left onto Lawson Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, NCPD said. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the Kia ran away from the scene, going west on Lawson Street.

The investigation is ongoing, NCPD said. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

