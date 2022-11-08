5 Nabbed For Selling Vape, E-Cigarettes To Minors In Huntington, Copiague

Five businesses were nabbed for allegedly selling vape and e-cigarettes to minors during a series of compliance checks on Long Island.

The checks took place in Huntington and Copiague on Monday, Nov. 7 at 13 businesses throughout the area.

Suffolk County Police said the investigation was in response to receiving numerous community complaints about the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to minors.

In all, 13 businesses were checked, with five selling the items to minors, police said.

The following five people were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child:

Miles Lewis, age 22, of Huntington Station, an employee of Gotham Smoke, located at 681 Route 25, Huntington.

Muhammad Raja, age 19, of North Babylon, an employee of Cigar House Smoke and Vape Shop, located at 594 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington

Danial Rizvi, age 28, of Hicksville, an employee of Gulf Gas Station, located at 532 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington

Jorge Delgado Garcia, age 39, of Astoria, an employee of Smoke Bazaar Smoke Shop and Vape Shop, located at 526 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington

Elly Jose Ferriol, age 21, of Amityville, an employee of GN Smoke & Cigar Shop Inc., located at 1635 GreatNeck Road, Copiague.

All employees were issued Field Appearance Tickets.

Babylon Town officials also issued numerous building code violations and summonses to GN Smoke & Cigar Shop and its property owners. Due to numerous safety violations, the premises was deemed an unsafe structure and condemned by the Town Fire Marshal.

