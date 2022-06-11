48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead.

It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills.

The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.

Nassau County resident Michael Bonsera, 48, of East Norwich, was transported via ambulance to Northwell Health Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cammarata, 67, of Huntington, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

