4 Employees Busted Selling Minors E-Cigarettes At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

Over the span of about three hours, four employees at four separate shops on Long Island were arrested for allegedly selling vape products to minors, with police confiscating thousands of illegal products, authorities said.

Hardinger Singh, age 27, of Queens, sold a vape product to a minor at Lucky Spot Smoke Shop, located on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and was arrested, police report.

He is charged with:

Selling E-Cigarette to a Person less than 21 years-old

Babylon resident Dharmendra Gadhavi, age 36, was working at The Barn, also on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon, when, at around 5:10 p.m., they allegedly sold a vape product to a person under the age of 21 and were arrested.

They are charged with:

Selling E-Cigarette to a Person less than 21 years-old

False Personation

Around the same time in Mount Sinai, Joseph Lombardi, age 18, of Coram, was arrested for selling both cannabis and nicotine or vape products to an underage person, police said. Lombardi is an employee at MNT Convenience Vape on Route 347.

He is charged with:

Unlawful Sale of Cannabis

Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to Persons under 21 years of age

Then, at 7:34 p.m., 35-year-old Vipulkumar Patel, of Farmingdale, was arrested at Miller Place Vape on Route 25A in Miller Place.

They are charged with:

Two counts of Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to Persons under 21 years of age

Over the four investigations, officers claim that they confiscated thousands of illegal products containing flavored vape and THC from the businesses.

All suspects were issued field appearance tickets, and are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

