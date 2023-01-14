37-Year-Old From Ridge Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Holtsville

Contact Us
Long Island Expressway (I-495) in Holtsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened just before 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Holtsville.

A 37-year-old Ridge man was driving a 2017 Subaru Legacy westbound, about a quarter of a mile east of Exit 61 when the vehicle struck the center divider, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Christian Aviles, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe Aviles may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the SCPD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

