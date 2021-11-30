Contact Us
35-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Bus On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
NICE bus
NICE bus Photo Credit: By Tdorante10 / Wikipedia Commons

Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was fatally struck by a bus on Long Island.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

NCPD said a man was running south on Main Street when he was struck by a NICE bus that was westbound on West Columbia Street.

The man suffered serious injuries, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, NCPD reported. 

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

