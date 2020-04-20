Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Body Of Missing World-Renowned Photographer Found In Suffolk County
Police & Fire

30-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Erick Argueta
Erick Argueta Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 30-year-old man has been charged with fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident at a busy Long Island intersection overnight flagged down a police officer.

It happened Sunday, April 19 at around 10:20 pm in Hempstead.

Erick Argueta, of Hempstead, while operating a 2005 Acura MDX westbound on Jerusalem Avenue near the intersection of Spencer Place, struck a 63-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing from north to south on Jerusalem Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The incident was witnessed by another driver who then made a U-turn and followed Argueta who had fled the scene without stopping, according to police.

The witness, who was able to flag down a Nassau County police officer, told the officer of what had occurred.

Argueta was subsequently pulled over near 300 Jerusalem Avenue and placed into custody without further incident.

The pedestrian, who was transported to an area hospital with multiple trauma injuries, was pronounced dead by a staff physician. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Argueta was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is due to be arraigned on Monday, April 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.