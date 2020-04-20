30-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

A 30-year-old man has been charged with fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident at a busy Long Island intersection overnight flagged down a police officer.

It happened Sunday, April 19 at around 10:20 pm in Hempstead.

Erick Argueta, of Hempstead, while operating a 2005 Acura MDX westbound on Jerusalem Avenue near the intersection of Spencer Place, struck a 63-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing from north to south on Jerusalem Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The incident was witnessed by another driver who then made a U-turn and followed Argueta who had fled the scene without stopping, according to police.

The witness, who was able to flag down a Nassau County police officer, told the officer of what had occurred.

Argueta was subsequently pulled over near 300 Jerusalem Avenue and placed into custody without further incident.

The pedestrian, who was transported to an area hospital with multiple trauma injuries, was pronounced dead by a staff physician. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Argueta was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is due to be arraigned on Monday, April 20.

