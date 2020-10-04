29-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash On Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 4 just before 12:30 a.m. in North Massapequa on the expressway near the Boundary Avenue exit.

A 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle being driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling northbound in the center lane when he struck a 2015 Honda sedan in the rear, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a 58-year old woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

