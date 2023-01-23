28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram.

The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry that was driving behind the vehicle, a 23-year-old from Wading River, attempted to swerve out of the way but also struck the man.

The Middle Island man was transported via Coram Fire Department Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Neither of the drivers involved was injured.

Both Toyota vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

