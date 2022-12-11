27-Year-Old Middle Island Man Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash, Police Say

A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened in Stony Brook at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A Middle Island man was driving a 2009 Mercedes-Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, between Nesconset Highway and Oxhead Road, when he tried to cross into the right lane and struck a 2022 Honda CR-V, SCPD said.

He lost control of the Mercedes, traveling onto the right shoulder and continuing off the road, police reported.

The Mercedes then crashed into construction equipment, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 38-year-old resident of Little Rock, Arkansas, was not injured, SCPD said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8652.

