Police & Fire

27-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Hempstead Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Peninsula Boulevard near Madison Avenue in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 in Hempstead.

While heading southwest on Peninsula Boulevard, operating a 2002 Honda motorcycle, a 27-year-old man was involved in the collision with a 2008 Toyota Camry, that was traveling northeast near Madison Avenue, Nassau County Police said. 

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead by a staff physician, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

The 39-year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

