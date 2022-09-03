Contact Us
27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery, Single-Vehicle Riverhead Crash

Osborn Avenue near Honey Lane in Riverhead.
Osborn Avenue near Honey Lane in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

Police are investigating a fiery, fatal single-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in Riverhead when the car veered off Osborn Avenue near Honey Lane, crashing into trees, according to the Town of Riverhead Police Department.

The Riverhead Fire Department was notified to respond due to a report of the vehicle being on fire, said police. 

The vehicle fire was extinguished prior to their arrival and the fire department assisted with extricating the operator from the vehicle, according to police. 

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, to the Peconic Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The driver was identified as Derek J. Cruz, age 27, of Riverhead.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.