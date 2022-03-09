26-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured In Bohemia Crash

A 26-year-old woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened in Bohemia at about 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by a Holtsville woman, was making a left turn out of a parking lot on Lakeland Avenue near Church Street when the Nissan was struck by a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram driven by a 21-year-old Oakdale man.

The woman was hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries, and the man was not injured in the crash, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

SCPD asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8552.

