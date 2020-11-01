Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
24-Year-Old Nabbed After Entering Long Island Home, Stealing Car, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Begnauth Renseroop
Begnauth Renseroop Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 24-year-old man was apprehended after entering a Long Island home, removing car keys, and then stealing the vehicle, police said.

Begnauth Renseroop, of Queens, entered the residence in New Hyde Park occupied by a 64-year-old woman at around 8:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Nassau County Police said. 

Renseroop then removed the keys to her 2006 Mazda and used them to steal her vehicle, according to police. 

On Saturday, Oct. 31, just before 10:30 a.m., the stolen vehicle and Renseroop were located at an unoccupied residence in East Lawrence after being seen on surveillance cameras, according to police.

Renseroop was charged with:

  • second-degree burglary,
  • fourth-degree grand larceny,
  • trespass. 

He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 1, in Mineola.

