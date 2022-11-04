22-Year-Old Woman, Juvenile Nabbed For Armed Robbery On Sagtikos State Parkway In Islip

A woman and juvenile were nabbed for an armed robbery that took place on Long Island during a traffic accident.

The incident took place in the town of Islip on Friday, Oct. 7 shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the Sagtikos State Parkway.

According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a minor collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the Sagtikos State Parkway in the area of Exit S3, involving three vehicles.

The operators of two of the vehicles exited their cars ready to exchange information and call 911 to report the collision, Ahlgrim said.

Minutes later, the driver and passenger from the third vehicle exited their car, when the passenger unsuspectingly pulled a gun on the occupants of one of the involved vehicles from the collision, he added.

Ahlgrim said the passenger then demanded money from the occupants and fired a round into the ground.

The two suspects then stole numerous wallets containing cash, credit cards, and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers and fled the scene, Ahlgrim said.

After a thorough investigation, the two suspects were arrested and the proceeds of the robbery were recovered.

The driver, Brittany Larrea, age 22, of Medford, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Nov. 2 with:

Three counts of robbery

Criminal possession of stolen property

The passenger, a juvenile under the age of 18, was charged with:

Three counts of robbery

Criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Menacing

Reckless endangerment

Both were remanded to Suffolk County Correctional Facilities in lieu of bail.

Larrea’s bail was set at $25,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, and $200,000 partially secured bond.

The juvenile’s bail was set at $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, and a $100,000 partially secured bond.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at (631) 756-3300.

