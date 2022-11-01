2 Drivers Charged With DWI After Fiery East Quogue Crash, Police Say

Two men are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fiery two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened in East Quogue on County Road 104 near Jeffrey Lane on the night of Friday, Oct. 28, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Police received a report of the crash at about 11:40 p.m. and found two people trapped in one vehicle and another unoccupied vehicle on fire, according to the report.

The State Police K9 unit located 44-year-old Estuardo Moscoso Almazan, of East Quogue, a short distance from the crash, authorities said.

Police said investigators determined that Almazan was the driver of the vehicle that caught fire, and he was arrested for DWI.

He was hospitalized for treatment of injuries related to the crash before he was taken to police headquarters for processing, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 18-year-old John Salazar, of Westhampton, and a juvenile who was a passenger in the vehicle were both removed from the vehicle they were trapped in, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Salazar was also intoxicated, and he was arrested and charged with DWI - Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was taken to police headquarters and held for arraignment after he was treated at the hospital, authorities said.

Police said the passenger was treated for injuries at the hospital and released to their parents.

Southampton Town Police said the following agencies also assisted at the scene:

New York State Police

Quogue Village Police

Westhampton Beach Police

