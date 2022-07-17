19-Year-Old Woman, Three Dogs Rescued From Islip Terrace House Fire

Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old woman and three dogs from a burning house on Long Island.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire that broke out at a home on Cleveland Street in Islip Terrace on the morning of Sunday, July 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said off-duty SCPD officer Jared Gunst, who is a first assistant chief with the Islip Fire Department, responded to the home at about 11 a.m. and was informed that there was a woman and three dogs inside.

When he entered the home, the woman called 911 and reported that she was trapped in the basement, SCPD said.

Islip Terrace Firefighters Matthew Arthurs and Danny Blasucci broke the basement window and pulled the woman out, authorities said.

Police said she was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

SCPD said Islip Fire Department Chief Alden Schroeder, East Islip Fire Department Firefighter Michael Hand, and Gunst found the three dogs inside of the home, and Gunst gave medical support to two of the dogs.

The dogs were taken to a veterinary center in the area, police said.

Police said officer Eileen Nieves also provided aid to one of the dogs during the transport.

All three of the dogs are expected to survive, SCPD said.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.