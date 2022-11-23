18-Year-Old Accused Of Installing Hidden Camera In Bathroom At Bay Shore High School

An 18-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he installed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a Long Island high school.

Daniel Garcia, of Bay Shore, was arrested at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for unlawful surveillance at Bay Shore High School, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said Garcia, who graduated from the high school, was volunteering with the drama club and installed the camera in a single-use bathroom.

Police said the camera recorded at least two students.

The camera was discovered on Thursday, Nov. 17, and school administrators called police, authorities said.

Garcia is set to be arraigned at a later date, SCPD said.

