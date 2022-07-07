16-Year-Old North Amityville Girl Injured In Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager overnight.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 in North Amityville.

Two groups of females were engaged in a verbal dispute on Cahill Street when one of them fired a shot from a handgun, Suffolk County Police said.

The bullet struck the 16-year-old North Amityville girl in the leg.

Everyone involved in the dispute, except the victim, fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

