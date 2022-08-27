10 Charged During Sobriety Checkpoint At Busy Huntington Station Intersection

Ten people were charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint at a busy Long Island intersection.

It was conducted in Huntington Station at the Municipal Parking Lot located at New York Avenue and Church Street between 11:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department conducted the joint operation with New York State troopers and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint, police.

The following people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated:

Courtni Halegua Hale, age 48, of Huntington Station

Gino Marino, age 39, of Greenlawn

Steven Rodriguez, age 25, of Farmingville

Christopher Farinacci, age 47, of Dix Hills

Carlos Chavez Gomez, age 26, of Huntington Station

Ariana Echevarria, age 32, of Smithtown

William Pipota, age 43, of Huntington Station

Jack Blakley, age 24, of Huntington

They will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Additionally:

James Conquest, age 48, of Center Moriches, was charged with driving while ability impaired and was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned in court on a future date.

Paul Friedman, age 58, of Greenlawn, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and will be arraigned Saturday.

The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.

