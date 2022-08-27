10 Charged During Sobriety Checkpoint At Busy Huntington Station Intersection

Ten people were charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint at a busy Long Island intersection.
It was conducted in Huntington Station at the Municipal Parking Lot located at New York Avenue and Church Street between 11:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department conducted the joint operation with New York State troopers and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.
A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint, police.
The following people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated:
- Courtni Halegua Hale, age 48, of Huntington Station
- Gino Marino, age 39, of Greenlawn
- Steven Rodriguez, age 25, of Farmingville
- Christopher Farinacci, age 47, of Dix Hills
- Carlos Chavez Gomez, age 26, of Huntington Station
- Ariana Echevarria, age 32, of Smithtown
- William Pipota, age 43, of Huntington Station
- Jack Blakley, age 24, of Huntington
They will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Additionally:
- James Conquest, age 48, of Center Moriches, was charged with driving while ability impaired and was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned in court on a future date.
- Paul Friedman, age 58, of Greenlawn, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and will be arraigned Saturday.
The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
