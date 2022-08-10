1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton

One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building.

The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton, at about 9 a.m. for a fire investigation, authorities said.

The person who suffered injuries was treated for a laceration to the head and other potential injuries, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Other people were also evacuated from the building, authorities said.

Police said Wading River Fire Department and EMS turned off the gas line to the building.

Authorities said the following agencies also responded and assisted Riverhead Town Police:

Stony Brook University Police

Stony Brook Fire Marshals

State Fire Marshals

National Grid

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

