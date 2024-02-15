Over $70K Scheme: Dix Hills Soccer Club President Embezzles Funds From Organization

Suffolk County resident Matthew Dickson of Dix Hills, age 44, was indicted on grand larceny charges for the embezzlement of over $70,000 from the Dix Hills Soccer Club while he was Vice President and President of the organization, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to Tierney's office, between April and November 2022, Dickson was responsible for paying the club's bills and also held the positions of Vice President and President. Instead of paying these expenses, he allegedly wrote checks to himself and his corporation from the soccer club's account without the Board of Director's permission, the DA's Office said.

Investigators also determined that Dickson would collect payments from club members for soccer-related events through his personal Venmo account and then not deposit these funds into the club's accounts. He would also not reimburse the club for expenses he charged on the club's credit card, according to officials.

Dickson is now charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny. He was later released on his own recognizance, as the offense is non-bail eligible under New York State law.

Dickson will again appear in court on Friday, April 12.

"Hundreds of children and their families join the Dix Hills Soccer Club every year to be a part of the community, make friends, and learn how to play soccer,” Tierney said of Dickson's alleged conduct.

He continued, "It is a shame that anyone would want to jeopardize that rite of passage by exploiting their position of trust to steal from those same kids and their families.”

