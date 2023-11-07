'Once-In-a-lifetime' Billy Joel Exhibit Will Open In Suffolk County

“Billy Joel – My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” will open on Friday, Nov. 24 at noon at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s (LIMEHOF) Stony Brook museum, the organization announced.

The culmination of a year of planning – including sessions with the musical legend himself – will feature what the museum dubs a “once-in-a-lifetime” collection of artifacts detailing the 50-year story of Joel’s journey from Hicksville to global fame.

Executed by designer and LIMEHOF Creative Director Kevin O’Callaghan and Chairman Ernie Canadeo, the exhibit will feature a range of rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments, and historic photos.

Many of the artifacts, LIMEHOF claimed, have been donated by Joel himself, and have never before been seen by the public.

“It has been a thrill and an honor to work with Billy in creating this extraordinary testament to his life and music,” said O’Callaghan.

“It is one of the highlights of my long career and I’m sure visitors will be thrilled with the result.”

Raised in Hicksville and Levittown, Joel got his start playing in musical groups in the mid-1960s; he rocketed into success, however, when he began releasing solo albums in 1970.

With hits like “Piano Man,” “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” and “Vienna,” Joel has sold more than 150 million records and was inducted into the LIMEHOF in 2006.

This is the LIMEHOF’s second museum exhibit since the museum opened in November 2022.

Tickets for “Bily Joel – My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” are available now in person at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook and online on LIMEHOF’s website.

