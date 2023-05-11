Off-Duty Riverhead Cop Shoots Attempted Burglar At Home

The incident occurred at 138 Maple Wood Lane in Riverhead on Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 4 p.m., according to Suffolk County police.

Detectives said that an unnamed man attempted to break into the Riverhead home, even after the homeowners confronted him and attempted to stop him from doing so.

However, the man allegedly continued to try and break into the house.

He was shot by the homeowner, who authorities say was an off-duty Suffolk County Deputy Sherrif.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It is unclear where the man was shot.

Detectives report that they are still investigating the incident.

