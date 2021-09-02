Suffolk County Police K9 Dies From Sudden Illness

A K9 who served in the Suffolk County Police Department for more than five years has died from a sudden illness.

SCPD reported that Dallas V, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Police said Dallas V joined the police department in 2016 and trained with handler Kenneth Michaels.

The German Shepherd was trained to detect narcotics and track suspects. Dallas V also visited schools and attended community events.

Police said Dallas V was named to honor the five police officers who were shot and killed on July 7, 2016 in the Dallas area.

“Dallas was different; he was very special and exemplified the qualities, loyalty and bravery of the five officers that gave their lives on that fateful day July 7, 2016,” Michaels said.

