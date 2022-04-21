Patchogue-Medford Community Mourns Loss Of Elementary School Student

A Long Island community is in shock after an elementary school student suffering from depression died by suicide on Easter Sunday, April 17.

In Patchogue-Medford, Schools Superintendent Donna Jones issued an alert to the community advising that Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart was found dead.

“Anders Hart was an all-around delightful student who excelled academically, athletically, and musically,” Jones said. “He was a student leader who was active in all aspects of his school community.

“And while Anders appeared to be the optimal student, he also struggled with depression.”

In response, Jones said that the district mobilized a crisis response team to work with classmates and teachers “most affected by the loss.”

Beginning on Monday, April 25, Jones also said that counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available at all district schools to "assist any students that may be struggling - as Anders has multiple siblings attending our schools.”

“Recognizing that no two individuals process loss the same way, and that grief is a process that can take time and often comes ins takes, we want all community members to know that we are here to support along the way,” Jones wrote.

“In Patchogue-Medford, we have strived to ensure that all students find their ‘go-to’ person - an individual in whom they can confide, find support, and trust in times of need,” she continued. “As our school community continues to cope with this loss, we know that this connection will be more important than ever.”

